WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon simulates lethal KO sequence with famed coach Trainer Gae

The flurry of strikes that lead up to the knockout blow is always a beautiful sight to see and Superbon Singha Mawynn appears to have a special one prepared for Marat Grigorian.

The kickboxing megastars are set to reignite their longstanding rivalry at ONE Friday Fights 58 on Friday, April 5 as they fight for the right to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Grigorian dealt a big blow to Superbon's momentum when they first met in 2018 outside of the world's largest martial arts promotion as the Armenian star flattened him in just under a minute with a big knockout combo.

However, Superbon returned the favor by dominating Grigorian in 2022 when the latter challenged the former for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE X.

With the rubber match set to take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superbon may be aiming for a rivalry-ending finish in front of his hometown crowd.

ONE Championship recently shared a snippet of the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym fighter drilling a potential knockout sequence with the world-famous Muay Thai coach Trainer Gae.

Fans still split on Superbon - Grigorian trilogy

There will surely be no shortage of fireworks when the two bitter rivals share the ONE ring once more on April 5.

However, even the fans are unsure of who will come out on top this time around, and instead of picking an outright winner, they are more than content with seeing Superbon and Grigorian go all out for a third time.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Additionally, check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.