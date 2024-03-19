"Should be an exciting rematch" - Fans rightfully pumped up for trilogy bout between rivals Superbon, Marat Grigorian

ONE Championship has played host to a handful of rivalry fights through the years and come April 5, another chapter will be added to that of the long history between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian.

That evening, the two kickboxing megastars will face each other for the third time in their careers as the status of interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion hangs in the balance in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

Superbon and the Armenian star have one win over the other, with Grigorian knocking out Superbon in under 30 seconds back in 2018 outside of ONE Championship while the Thai stalwart got his revenge four years later with a unanimous decision victory.

Fans are already chomping at the bit to see them run it back for a third time and made their voices heard on ONE Championship's Instagram post featuring the long history of the two stars:

"This should be an exciting rematch!!!"

"Love both these guys. Either way it goes, this will be a great fight."

"Both these guys just been menaces forever"

How Superbon is preparing for the trilogy match

With both men eager to come away with the victory to close out their long history with one another, it all comes down to who has utilized their training camp time the best.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym product appears to be getting a leg up on Grigorian as he has been spending some time with the world-famous Trainer Gae to polish his ever-dangerous roundhouse kicks.

ONE Friday Fights 58 takes place inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Additionally, check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.