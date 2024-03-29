Jonathan Di Bella says he’ll beat Prajanchai “by any means” necessary at ONE Friday Fights 58

Jonathan Di Bella is ready to pull out all the stops in his champion versus champion duel against Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will put his gold on the line against the strawweight Muay Thai king in the card's co-main event on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Di Bella is one of the best strikers to come out of North America, but the Italian-Canadian is aware of just how lethal Prajanchai is between the ropes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella said he can't predict how his fight would transpire but was confident enough to declare himself the winner a week before the showdown.

Jonathan Di Bella added that he doesn't know if he'll score a knockout or a decision victory; nevertheless, he'll do anything to get his hand raised against Prajanchai.

"I don't like to give predictions much. I just predict an exciting fight and a win for me, for sure, by any means necessary. However, it is by decision or knockout, it doesn't matter as long as I get the win and that's it."

Prajanchai is one of the best Muay Thai artists of his generation and owns a staggering record of 342-52-3 with a 5-1 slate in ONE Championship.

The Thai star, however, will be competing in Di Bella's domain of kickboxing where the Montreal native is a perfect 12-0.

Jonathan Di Bella acknowledges Prajanchai as his toughest opponent yet

Although he's the one putting the gold on the line, Jonathan Di Bella is humble enough to acknowledge the pedigree Prajanchai has.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Di Bella said Prajanchai would be the toughest opponent in his career.

Di Bella, though, is up to the challenge and believes contests against fighters like Prajanchai would add incredible prestige to his legacy. He said:

"100 percent. 100 percent. He's going to be my toughest fight, my toughest challenge to date for sure. And yeah, that's what I want. That's why I joined ONE, to fight the best in the world. He's one of the best in the world, and that's what I want."

Watch the entire interview below: