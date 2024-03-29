Superbon says longtime nemesis Marat Grigorian is far too predictable: "He only has one weapon"

Superbon Superbon Training Camp is now ready to put an end to his rivalry with Marat Grigorian on April 5 in the main event of ONE Friday Fight 58 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

This will be Superbon and Grigorian's third meeting after splitting their first two matches, with the Armenian striking maestro stopping the Thai star in 2018 outside of ONE Championship.

But Superbon got his revenge in March 2020 at ONE X by unanimously beating Grigorian to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title back then.

In his most recent interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar representative claimed that the Hemmers Gym-affiliated athlete is a one-trick pony and is heavily reliant on his punches.

Superbon said:

"His weakness is that he only has one weapon: his punches."

The 33-year-old Thai sensation is coming off a close unanimous decision loss to Tawachai PK Saenchai in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 and came up short of claiming the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Superbon claims that he will be a responsible world champion if he reclaims the interim belt

During the same interview, Superbon directly fired a shot at the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov, for not being an active world title holder.

Since scoring a second-round knockout win over Superbon in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6, 'Chinga' has only defended his 26-pound belt once in the past calendar year, as he stated:

"If I can become the champion, I won't run away from anyone. I'm ready to fight with everyone. I's even rather rematch with Chingiz that get the World Title."

Allazov also defeated Grigorian with a unanimous decision nod from the judges to fend off his challenge and remain the undisputed king of the division after ONE Fight Night 13.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.