"Next Step P**NO" - Fans react to Paige VanZant posting 'trailer park girl' to OF sensation story

By Shivam Khatwani
Modified Jun 13, 2023 10:32 GMT
Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant (Image credits: @paigevanzant on Instagram)

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has got the fans talking once again with her latest Instagram post.

Once an active combat athlete, VanZant joined the online exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns last year in September. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the biggest creators on the platform.

Thanks to the platform, Paige Vanzant has earned a lot of money and seems to be financially well off. Indicating the same with her latest Instagram post, the 29-year-old said:

"Trailer park girl who made it"

Reacting to VanZant's post, fans have flooded the comment section with their opinions. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"You can take the girl out of the trailer park, but you can't take the trailer parl out of the girl. Way to go."
"Next Step P**NO"
"OF has done this for numerous trailer park girls"
Don't let your window of opportunity pass you by."
"Do p*rn already"
"When are you going to do p*rn"
"She def takes up the rump dump"
Fan reactions
Paige VanZant speaks about nearly busting out of her top during a UFC fight back in 2015

The former UFC star recently spoke about how she avoided a major wardrobe malfunction during one of her fights in the organization back in 2015. During one of her recent Q&A sessions on her Instagram, '12 Gauge' was asked to pick the worse option between a loud fart and a wardrobe malfunction.

Upon reading the question, Paige VanZant recalled an incident when she almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction. She revealed that the incident occurred in her fight against Felice Herrig, when Herrig hit her with an up-kick while on the ground and accidentally got her foot stuck in '12 Gauge's top.

VanZant said (H/T The Sun):

"I’ve been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she up-kicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, and started pulling my top down. So instead of focusing on fighting, I was focusing on pulling her foot out of my bra so I wouldn’t expose everybody,"

Despite being distracted by this, Paige VanZant went on to win the fight via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, and 30-26).

