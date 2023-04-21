Next UFC PPV: When is the next major event after UFC 287?

After April's banger of a fight card in Miami, Florida, i.e. UFC 287, the premier MMA promotion will be heading to Newark, New Jersey for the next big pay-per-view event. UFC 288 will take place on May 6th, at the Prudential Center in Newark and will feature the return of Henry Cejudo, who will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title.

The bout was supposed to be co-headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, however, 'do Bronx' pulled out of the bout citing an undisclosed injury. The aforementioned bout has been moved to the next big PPV. The new co-main event will feature a welterweight banger between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

The fight preceding the co-main event will feature former strawweight champion and No.4-ranked strawweight Jessica Andrade as she takes on the No.6-ranked Chinese phenom Xiaonan Yan.

Bryce Mitchell will return to fighting after suffering his first professional loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. 'Thug Nasty', ranked No.11 at featherweight, will face off against the No.10-ranked featherweight in Russian fighter Movsar Evloev.

Bryce Mitchell @ThugnastyMMA New opponent same goal.



UFC 288 May 6

Kron Gracie, the son of the legendary Rickson Gracie, will make his octagon return after losing to Cub Swanson in 2019. 'Ice Cream Kron' will face off against Charles Jourdain in the second bout of the main card.

To start the card, a lightweight fight between No.14-ranked lightweight Drew Dober and Matt Frevola has been added to the PPV.

Drew Dober

UFC 288: Location, date, time, tickets, where to watch

The next big PPV card, i.e. UFC 288, will take place on May 6th, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main card will be headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling and co-headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns.

The UFC 288 early prelims will start at 6 PM ET, the prelims will take place at 8 PM ET while the main card will begin at 10 PM ET. Tickets for the event range from $285.00 to $3724.00 and can be purchased on ticketsmarter.com.

ARENA @MMArena_



Le poster de l'UFC 288 a été mis à jour après la blessure de Charles Oliveira !

Here is the breakdown of the fight card:

Main Card - 10 PM ET

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims - 8 PM ET

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Early Prelims - 6 PM ET

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munhoz Jr.

Audiences in the US can watch the event on ESPN PPV, while UK audiences can catch the event on BT Sport 1. The complete event can be purchased for $79.99.

