NFL star shares hyped one-word reaction tagging Dana White ahead of Power Slap 12 this week

Power Slap, the slap-fighting organization founded by UFC czar Dana White, has shot up like a rocket into the entire overseas spectacle. Hosted with elite strikers from worldwide, the tournament showcases power, precision, and endurance in close quarter action.

Ad

NFL star Maxx Crosby, famous for exuding raw energy during games, recently hyped up Power Slap 12 by sharing a poster on his Instagram story, tagging White and Power Slap.

Captioning the story, Crosby said:

"LFG"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the screenshot of Maxx Crosby's story below:

Screenshot of Maxx Crosby's story of Powerslap 12 [Image courtesy: @maxxcrosby on Instagram]

A powerhouse on the football field for the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby is also a fan of the fight sports scene and has always admitted to enjoying a good blood fight. He'd like to see more crossover between the combat sports world and professional football, and his endorsement of the event only strengthens that notion.

Ad

Trending

Dana White on combat sports boom: "The timing couldn't be more perfect"

Dana White, in conversation with a Forbes reporter, accentuated the perfect timing for Power Slap and the growth of combat sports. With traditional boxing fading away, technology and streaming have given the sport a new nucleus to countless eyes worldwide. He reiterates how the ever-evolving ecosystem allows Power Slap to exist and grow shortly, making it a global phenomenon.

Ad

White also pointed at the infinite opportunities for viewership, with over a billion already tuned in:

"We completely believed in this thing when we bought it. The question is, is the timing right? And the answer to that question is, the timing couldn't have been more perfect with the decline of boxing, technology growing as fast as it did, streaming—the list goes on and on."

Ad

White added:

"The reason I said that what you pictured happening just keeps getting pushed further and further is because we believed that this would work all over the world, and it has. We are the biggest pay-per-view provider in the world, we're in over a billion homes worldwide on some form of television. But when you look at what the ceiling for this business is, there are eight billion people in the world. So I believe that if I put the right fight on, in the right place, with the right guys, you could get eight billion people to watch a fight. I believe."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below (0:32):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.