NFL superstar Travis Kelce shares prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match - "I kinda feel silly saying that" 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went against the grain, picking a surprising winner for the upcoming exhibition bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The fight, slated for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has generated significant buzz due to the vast age difference between the fighters. Tyson, 58, will be facing off against Paul, a mere 27 years old, marking the largest age gap in professional boxing history.

Speaking to The Schmo recently, Kelce predicted a victory for the younger fighter.

“Taking the Cleveland kid [Jake Paul] even though Mike is golly, I feel silly saying that, but I’ll take Jake with the youth.”

When asked about whether the fight would end in a knockout, Kelce said:

“Woo hoo hoo! I have never seen Mike get knocked out.”

Travis Kelce's comment:

Tyson's last fight was an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, which ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Paul is coming off a string of victories. He secured two knockouts against Andre August and Ryan Bourland, with the most recent one coming in March. This win marked his third consecutive victory following a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Jake Paul explains why he signed to fight Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has revealed his motivations for taking on boxing legend Mike Tyson in a much-anticipated bout this July.

In a YouTube video, Paul addressed the fight, saying:

"Fighting Mike Tyson is such an honor. To step into the ring with one of the two most famous people to ever grace the sport of boxing - not only will this be the biggest fight of my life, but I think it has the opportunity to change the history of boxing."

Jake Paul's comments (5:00):

Despite initial skepticism surrounding the legitimacy of the fight, recent reports from ESPN confirmed it will be officially sanctioned and count towards both fighters' professional records. The bout will utilize 14-ounce gloves and take place over eight two-minute rounds.