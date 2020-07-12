Nicco Montano vs Julia Avila UFC fight delayed after coach tests positive

Nicco Montano will now compete on a later date as coach tests positive for Coronavirus

Montano was all set to return in August after almost a year to the octagon against Julia Avila

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

The coronavirus pandemic has emerged as a new hurdle for fighters in their quest to secure a fight in the UFC. Unlike the other existing challenges this one doesn't only concern them but their entire camp. So, it isn't surprising that a coach or a cornerman testing positive for Coronavirus can lead to the cancellation or delaying of fights. Nicco Montano is the latest victim of this pandemic, as her coach tests positive for the virus.

The news was first broken by MMA Fighting after initial reports from My MMA News. As per these reports, John Wood tested positive and hence Nicco Montano was not eligible for return to the octagon.

Receiving word that Syndicate MMA coach John Wood has tested positive for COVID and now Natan Levy's LFA bout is off the card on July 10. — Eric Kowal - MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) July 9, 2020

Nicco Montano vs Julia Avila will now fight in Spetember

Nicco Montano was supposed to compete on the August 8th card of the UFC where she was supposed to make her return to the MMA cage after almost a year. Nicco Montano last competed against Juliana Pena where she lost via unanimous decision.

Montano hasn't had a great run in the UFC since vacating her UFC Flyweight title back in 2018. She needed this fight to show fans and critics that she wasn't someone who had accidentally won a title but that she was a legitimate contender.

Julia Avila, on the other hand, was entering the fight with a decorated streak behind her. Avila, even before facing Nicco Montano, had already gone 2-0 in the UFC. Her wins have come over Gina Mazany and Pannie Kianzad.

Nicco Montano and Julia Avila is a great clash on paper. An established fighter trying to reinforce her credentials, taking on a rising force of the division. Montano needs this win badly but so does Avila. Montano has not performed well in her past few fights. If Avila were to lose this one it would damage her streak.