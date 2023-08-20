"Nice try with the editing" - Former UFC middleweight prospect made a laughing stock after sharing net worth on Twitter (X) 

A former UFC middleweight prospect, Darren Till was subjected to brutal trolling online after he posted his net worth on X (formerly Twitter). A user responded to the quoted post of the former UFC fighter on X by writing:

"Awkward when Halifax balances are in bold and the pennies after the decimal are in a smaller case. Nice try with the editing."

Darren Till posted on X about betting in favor of Aljamain Sterling in his bantamweight title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. However, Sterling got knocked out by O'Malley in the second round.

"I'm not a banking expert but I feel like putting your account number on the internet may not be a great idea."

"On the other hand if people worked together to set up a shed tonne he'd be spending all day closing them."

"The sad thing is I genuinely don't think he's joking about the net worth bit."

Sean O'Malley overcame a rib injury to win the bantamweight title at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley emerged victorious in his bantamweight title bout despite having a rib injury. His rib injury was mentioned by Joe Rogan moments after he claimed the bantamweight title at UFC 292 from his predecessor, Aljamain Sterling. O'Malley himself further elaborated on the situation of his injury in the post-fight media interaction of the event.

“Dude, I haven’t grappled in six weeks,” O’Malley revealed. “I had a muscle strain and I literally couldn’t grapple in six weeks. Couldn’t MMA spar. I was the main event in Boston, there was no shot I was pulling out. But we haven’t grappled in six weeks. Six weeks from today I had a muscle strain right under my rib and I couldn’t grapple."

O'Malley added:

"So coming into this fight and fighting Aljo, every time I did an interview I was saying it was life or death, I cannot get taken down? It was because I didn’t know if this would hold up. And it’s f***ing sore right now. I don’t know if it’s from a kick or the scramble, the little bit of grappling that we did, it’s not super painful but I can feel it."

