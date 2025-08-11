Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before 

Nick Ball is set to fight for the second time this year when he puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against Sam Goodman, who moved up from the junior featherweight weight class. The two will compete in a 12-round contest in the co-main event of the Esports World Cup Fight Week card on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ball (22-0-1) has yet to lose in his professional career. Earlier this year, the Brit successfully made his second title defense against TJ Doheny at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Meanwhile, Goodman (20-0) also enters the title fight undefeated. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Cesar Vaca in May at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

During his sixth-round knockout victory over Isaac Lowe in 2022 at the Wembley Stadium, Nick Ball walked out to 'Pump It Up' by Elvis Costello & The Attractions.

Last year, when Ball defeated Ray Ford via Split decision to win the featherweight gold, 'The Wrecking Ball' chose 'Chop Chop' by Nardo Wick as his entrance theme.

Ball also walked out to the famous song 'Many Men (Wish Death)' by American rapper 50 Cent when he defeated TJ Doheny earlier this year.

As for Sam Goodman, he walked out to 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes for his fight against Cesar Vaca, a track the Australian has used for the majority of his bouts.

