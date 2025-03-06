Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny clash is set to take place on Saturday, March 15, at the M&S Bank Arena (formerly known as the Echo Arena) in Liverpool, England. The 12-round bout will see Ball put his WBA world featherweight title on the line against former world champion Doheny.

Walkouts are one of the driving forces behind a high-profile fight, which turns the arena into an electrifying spectacle. These entrances not only fuel the boxers' determination but also send a surge of adrenaline through the crowd, amplifying the anticipation for the showdown ahead.

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Although the walkout songs for the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny showdown have yet to be revealed, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the iconic tracks these boxers have chosen for their past battles.

Boasting an undefeated professional record of 21-0-1, with 12 victories by knockout, Ball is fresh off a 10th-round TKO win over Ronny Rios in October. The victory marked a successful defense of his WBA featherweight title, which he originally secured with a hard-fought split decision against Raymond Ford last June.

Regarding his walkout songs, 'The Wrecking' prefers to switch things up for each fight. For his Wembley Stadium debut in April 2022 against Isaac Lowe, Ball made a choice with 'Pump It Up' by Elvis Costello & The Attractions.

Meanwhile, for his title-winning bout against Ford, Ball made his entrance to the hard-hitting track 'Chop Chop' by Nardo Wick.

On the other hand, Doheny, holding a professional record of 26-5 with 20 knockout victories, was last seen in action in September, where he endured a seventh-round TKO loss to multi-division champion Naoya Inoue. Now, the seasoned Irishman is determined to reclaim his former championship glory.

'The Power' is also known for selecting distinct tracks for each of his ring entrances. For his bout against Inoue, Doheny made his walk into the arena accompanied by 'Celtic Music - Warrior's Dance' by Filip Lackovic.

For his IBF bantamweight title showdown against Daniel Roman in April 2019, 'The Power' walked out to the beats of 'Hungry for the Power' by Azari & III (Jamie Jones remix).

