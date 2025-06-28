Nick Diaz update: Team accuses UFC icon's ex-girlfriend of "illegally" controlling his social media handle, she issues response

Nick Diaz’s rehab story has taken a strange and very public turn. Longtime coach Cesar Gracie claims Diaz’s official Instagram account has been hijacked by his rumored ex-girlfriend.

Gracie issued a stern warning to fans not to engage with the account. Diaz’s recovery coach, Jose Garcia, also suggested that the account has been under her control for an extended period.

Gracie took to X and wrote:

"Nick's Instagram account [has] been hacked for some time, and he’s attempting to get back control. Mainly, Nick's former girlfriend has been illegally in control of his account for some time. Please do not donate or support anything this account is doing at this time.” -Diaz family"

Check out Cesar Gracie's X post below:

Check out Jose Garcia's Instagram post below:

The woman in question responded strongly to Garcia's Instagram post. She denied any wrongdoing and stated she was told to “hold it down” until Diaz returns.

She also hinted at larger tensions within Diaz’s inner circle, even referencing past disputes over the fighter’s Stockton-based gym, which has since been rebranded as the Nate Diaz Academy. She wrote:

"Why would you guys get my man's account? Like y'all took his gym. That's what he told me anyways, specifically told me to hold sh*t down until he gets back. Nick can have his account when he's free."

Check out her comment below:

Nick Diaz's rumored ex-girlfriend fires back at the UFC icon's teammates. [Screenshot courtesy: @bbjninjarecovery and @kay209x on Instagram]

This latest dispute comes just weeks after she accused Diaz’s family of forcibly drugging him and sending him to a rehab facility in Mexico. Those claims were swiftly denied by Gracie, who posted footage of Diaz training on the mat to assure fans that the MMA icon is healthy.

Sean Strickland voices concern over Nick Diaz and his brothers’ mental health

Sean Strickland has raised fresh concerns about the mental well-being of Nick and Nate Diaz. In a recent X post, the former UFC middleweight champion said both brothers are battling extreme depression and emotional turmoil.

Strickland suggested their struggles are unlike typical addiction cases and painted a bleak picture of their day-to-day state. He took to X and wrote:

"Nick Diaz is different. The Diaz brothers are so mentally f*cked up.... The level of depression and misery these guys live with is unreal. When I'm around them, I just feel bad for how miserable they are. He's trying to get help."

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

Expand Tweet

