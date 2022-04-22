"I don't think he's scary" - Nick Maximov unimpressed by Khamzat Chimaev

Undefeated UFC middleweight Nick Maximov has impressed inside the octagon since defeating Oscar Cota in Dana White's Contender Series less than just two years ago.

Since then, he has amassed a 2-0 record under bright lights, defeating two tough opponents in Cody Brundage and Punahele Soriano earlier this year.

Most fight fans, however, know Maximov from a viral video. His teammate Nate Diaz was asked about Chimaev and said,

"Hey Khamzat if you're in there don't be a bitch, my boy's right here"

The camera then panned to a confused looking Maximov.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, he was asked about the situation to which he responded by saying:

"I don't think he's scary, I think his accomplishments more like his wrestling accolades are a little overrated."

Maximov went on to say him and Diaz constantly joke about what happened.

Watch a clip of Nick Maximov speaking with James Lynch here:

The unranked middleweight is looking to change that in 2022. His second fight of the year is scheduled for his third walk to the octagon on May 14th as he is set to take on TUF season 28 alum Andre Petroski.

"I didn't feel any pressure" - Nick Maximov details his feelings on win over Punhele Soriano

Rising middleweight contender Nick Maximov has had an impressive run up to this point in his early career. Coming off an impressive victory over fellow prospect Punahele Soriano in February this year, Maximov said he felt no pressure even as the 2-1 underdog headed into the bout.

Speaking with James Lynch in an interview on the FightClub YouTube channel, Maximov was confident in his own skills, saying:

"I think I was like a 3-1 underdog at one point, obviously you can't care about the odds but it was just weird, it was my first time being an underdog, so that was kind of a weird feeling but, I didn't feel any pressure you know, I felt like it was all on him."

Maximov also detailed how he had many friends, family, and fans messaging him about all the money he had won them. One person claimed he had won over 50,000 due to the young welterweight's stellar performance.

Watch Nick Maximov's full interview on FightClub's YouTube channel here:

Maximov is currently scheduled to take on TUF season 28 alum Andre Petroski on May 14th at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit