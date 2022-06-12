Nickmercs vs. TimTheTatman MFAM Gauntlet fight set to feature at UFC X

Based on the latest announcement at today's UFC 275 pay-per-view event, YouTubers Nickmercs and TimTheTatman will clash at UFC X on July 1 at Las Vegas as part of the MFAM e-sports tournament.

The announcement comes a day after e-sports tournament host Nickmercs teased a UFC-MFAM Gauntlet partnership on Twitter.

Tickets are available NOW

The MFAM Gauntlet is coming LIVE to Las Vegas at @UFC X on July 1.

According to the UFC broadcast team's announcement about the upcoming event, it seems that the two streamers will take each other on, in one of the e-sport Battle Royale titles as part of the MFAM tournament.

MFAM Gaunlet is an e-sports tournament hosted by Nickmercs for his Twitch subscribers. The one-of-its-kind tournament is known to have prize pools as big as $50,000.

Nickmercs is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers. He is also the co-owner of the FaZe clan, which plays various Battle Royale titles like Apex Legends, COD: Warzone and Fortnite.

The team & I are beyond excited to work with the @UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y'all in Las Vegas baby!

TimTheTatman is also a popular American YouTuber and streamer who boasts a total count of 4.5 million subscribers. Both Nickmercs and Tatman have been supportive of one another on social media in the past.

UFC X is a new and improved UFC fan experience scheduled to be held on 1-2 July.

What is UFC X?

UFC X is the fight promotion's revolutionary new and improved fan experience designed to give fans unpresidented access to UFC fighters, Hall of Famers and other popular UFC personalities.

The event is scheduled to take place between 9 AM and 5 PM on both July 1 and 2 at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention center, spanning more that 60,000 square feet.

The UFC has promised greater fighter participation, extended autograph sessions and numerous branding and sponsorship activations at the event.

Ticket sales for the event began on March 18 via ticketmaster.com. The tickets for the event are priced at $40 and $20 for two and one day access respectively.

Get ready for the premier two-day fan experience with unparalleled access to athlete appearances, autograph signings, and 𝐌𝐔𝐂𝐇 more!



UFC X is coming 🔥 Get ready for the premier two-day fan experience with unparalleled access to athlete appearances, autograph signings, and 𝐌𝐔𝐂𝐇 more!

