NICKMERCS hosts Apex Legends tournament with $50,000 prize pool

Popular streamer NICKMERCS has announced that he would host an Apex Legends tournament with a prize pool of $50,000. This is not the first time that he has hosted a tournament, and the Apex Legends community is excited for the big event.

NICKMERCS is one of the most popular streamers known for Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone content. His high energy and top-tier gameplay makes his streams extremely entertaining and enjoyable.

The first qualifier of the MFAM tournament is set to take place on October 22, 2021, and the second qualifier will happen on October 26, 2021. The main event will be held on October 27, 2021.

NICKMERCS’ MFAM Apex Legends tournament details and format

NICKMERCS is no stranger to hosting tournaments. He has hosted a good number of tournaments with a generous prize pool. The MFAM Apex Legends tournament is gaining a lot of traction owing to the streamer’s huge following on streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

NICKMERCS has over six million followers on Twitch and over four million subscribers on YouTube.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS

#MFAM | #FaZeUp Good afternoon ☀️It’s OFFICIAL! 🎯MFAM Gauntlet returns on Apex Legends! $50,000 up for grabs! 2 qualifiers then the big beefer! We’ll talk about it on the stream, LETS GET IT BABY! See ya in derrr 🤠 Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs Good afternoon ☀️It’s OFFICIAL! 🎯MFAM Gauntlet returns on Apex Legends! $50,000 up for grabs! 2 qualifiers then the big beefer! We’ll talk about it on the stream, LETS GET IT BABY! See ya in derrr 🤠Twitch.Tv/Nickmercs

#MFAM | #FaZeUp https://t.co/coWyIqOg89

The Apex Legends fan base is excited to take part and watch the tournament as it will showcase some of the brilliant talent that the community has to offer.

NICKMERCS’ tournament format comprises four private lobbies with 20 teams participating in each of the lobbies during the first qualifying event. These 80 teams will play a total of three games, and the top 5 teams from each lobby will make it to the next round.

#MFAM Central @MFAMCentral

📝 Be in chat to enter (MUST BE SUBBED!)*Dates for Qualifier #2 & Main Event not final @NICKMERCS ⚠️ #MFAMGauntlet Qualifier #1 Info ⚠️🗓️ Friday, October 22⏰ Start time TBA💰 $10,000 + Qualify for $30K Main Event📝 Be in chat to enter (MUST BE SUBBED!)*Dates for Qualifier #2 & Main Event not final @NICKMERCS ⚠️ #MFAMGauntlet Qualifier #1 Info ⚠️🗓️ Friday, October 22

#MFAM Central @MFAMCentral Tomorrow... the $50,000 #MFAMGauntlet commences with the first $10K Qualifier ⚔️If you're interested in playing, please review the FAQ below ⬇️ Tomorrow... the $50,000 #MFAMGauntlet commences with the first $10K Qualifier ⚔️If you're interested in playing, please review the FAQ below ⬇️ https://t.co/TzahszdNng

The 20 teams will battle it out against each other over two games. The top two teams from this round will then be qualified to the main event, which is set to take place on October 27, 2021.

The prize pool will be evenly distributed throughout the course of the tournament. The team that finishes first in the qualifiers will receive a cash prize of $4,750. The remaining top 10 Apex Legends teams will receive cash prizes ranging from $150 to $2400. The teams will be judged based on placement, and each kill will award the team one point.

