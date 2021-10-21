Apex Legends minimum and recommended system requirements

Apex Legends is a popular battle royale title with an expanding player base. The game is known for its fluid movement, stunning visuals, and unique abilities that each legend offers. This results in players having multiple engagement options that suit the play style of every player.

The game has new players, and they need to know the system requirements before they can even download the game. Understanding the system requirements can give the players a rough idea of how well the game will run on their system before downloading it.

System requirements for Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a resource-intensive game, and it is essential to have a sound system to run the game at the desired frame rate. However, this game can run on low-end PCs as well. A basic system can run Apex Legends in low graphic settings, but a mid-range setup is preferred for running the game in medium to high graphic settings at a decent frame rate.

Minimum system requirements for Apex Legends

Requires an OS and a 64-bit processor

6 GB RAM

Intel Core i3 6300 or its equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce® GT 640 or AMD Radeon HD 7730 Graphic card

Direct X version 11

Stable internet connection

56 GB storage space

3.8 GB storage for one local language that is not English

These requirements will allow the PC to run at the lowest graphic setting at a reasonable frame rate. This is not ideal, as frame rate plays a vital role in winning gunfights and directly impacts the overall gaming experience. The following points are the recommended system requirements to run the game smoothly with medium to high graphic settings and a reasonable frame rate.

Recommended system requirements for Apex Legends

Requires a 64-bit processor with Operating system- Windows 7

A Ryzen 5 CPU or its equivalent processor

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ R9 290

Direct X Version 11

Stable internet connection

56GB storage space

3.8Gb for one local language that’s not English

These specs are ideal for running the game in medium to high graphic settings while having a reasonable frame rate. Systems with better specs will be able to run Apex Legends at an even higher frame rate.

While these are system requirements, it is crucial to optimize the in-game settings to improve the overall gaming experience while playing Apex Legends.

