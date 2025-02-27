Nicky Rodriguez hails Demetrious Johnson’s grappling mastery, crowns his submission as the greatest in MMA history during B-Team training session

Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best mixed martial arts fighter of all time. The former UFC and ONE flyweight champion boasts a plethora of records, including the most consecutive UFC title defenses and the most submission wins in UFC title fight history.

To boot, 'Mighty Mouse' has the best submission in the history of MMA according to many people, his flying-suplex armbar submission against Ray Borg at UFC 216.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan labeled the move as one of the "wildest" submissions he has ever seen. Furthermore, elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt Nicky Rodriguez, who trains alongside Craig Jones at B-Team Jiu Jitsu in Texas, labeled Johnson's armbar win as the best submission in MMA history.

Since retiring from MMA, 'Mighty Mouse' has taken a keen interest in competing in BJJ competitions, mainly focused in the gi. He recently spent a day training alongside Rodriguez at the B-Team headquarters, where 'NickyRod' said this:

"One of the greatest fighters ever. In his weight class, definitely the greatest ever. With the greatest highlight. We're talking suplex straight to flying armbar. I don't think there will ever be a better submission in mixed martial arts."

Catch Nicky Rodriguez discuss Demetrious Johnson below (0:15):

Demetrious Johnson reacts to Islam Makhachev's submission win over Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev faced Renato Moicano at UFC 311 for the lightweight title. The Dagestani successfully defended his belt via submission in round one and became the most decorated lightweight champion in UFC history in doing so, holding four title defenses.

Makhachev has four submission wins in his last seven fights, and the 33-year old appears to be unmatched on the ground at 155 and 170 pounds. Following his victory over Moicano, Demetrious Johnson shared his reaction by disclosing his own experience of training with the 155-pound king.

'Mighty Mouse' said:

"Once Islam saw the opportunity to get his favorite submission, which is that d'arce choke, he doesn't lock it up [on the bicep]. He locks it up [on the forearm] and boom, locks it. A lot of people don't understand that they don't squeeze [with their arms]. They squeeze with their lats, and once they squeeze with their lats it locks everything down... He got my black a** twice with it. So 'Money Moicano' should not feel bad whatsoever."

Catch Demetrious Johnson's reaction below (17:40):

