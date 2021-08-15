Nico Ali Walsh reveals the best advice Muhammad Ali gave him with regards to boxing

The legendary Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh is following in his footsteps. On Saturday night in Oklahoma, Walsh made a very successful pro-boxing debut. He knocked out his opponent Jordan Weeks inside 90 seconds of the first round.

Following the fight, Nico Ali Walsh was asked to share the best advice related to boxing his grandfather gave him while growing up. In response, Walsh revealed that Muhammad Ali told him that "movement and dancing" are two of the most essential skillsets a man must master to become a world-class boxer.

According to Nico Ali Walsh, his grandfather told him that fighters who don't effectively use their feet in the ring will never become great boxers. This is because they are not exciting to watch. It makes them a static target, making it easier for their opponents to tag them during fights. Movement makes a fighter elusive and harder to touch up during a bout:

"Moving and dancing makes a fighter. People who stand still and fight like, kind of like a mummy, those are people that aren't exciting to watch and exciting fighters are people who move a lot, dance a lot, and that makes a fighter," said Nico Ali Walsh.

Nico Ali Walsh almost quit boxing when he was 14

Nico Ali Walsh wants to make a name for himself as a professional boxer just like his grandfather did many years back. Although he tasted success on his debut, Walsh said the journey to becoming a professional boxer was very challenging and he almost quit the sport when he was 14.

However, it was Muhammad Ali himself who convinced his grandson to carry on boxing and now he's finally made it as a professional boxer. In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Nico Ali Walsh stated the following:

"Yeah I would definitely not be boxing if I didn't get his [Muhammad Ali's] blessings, so to speak. I asked him if I should be boxing. Because you know, at that time, I wanted to quit boxing. It was getting a little tough. I was like 14."

