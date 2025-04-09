Nico Carrillo admits he had a hard time breaking through Sitthichai’s speed and evasion: “I was really surprised” 

Nico Carrillo provided a detailed reaction to his fight against Sitthichai.

In January, Carrillo suffered his lone ONE Championship loss, a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane at bantamweight.

The Scottish striker later announced he was moving up to featherweight, with his divisional debut taking place at last Friday's ONE Fight Night 30.

Carrillo made a massive statement by securing a second-round knockout against Sitthichai. The 26-year-old earned a $50,000 bonus for his impressive performance against the Thai veteran.

During an interview with ONE, Carrillo reacted to his latest win by saying:

"I was surprised at his movement on the back foot. And he was pretty good at getting away from those power shots when I was going in straight lines, when I was hammering that right hand on him, it didn't land much. That's where I started having to cut angles and things like that. I was really surprised at how quick he was and how elusive he was with that."

Nico Carrillo received one of two performance bonuses handed out at ONE Fight Night. In the main event, heavyweight Muay Thai king Roman Kryklia walked away with the extra money for his first-round knockout win against Lyndon Knowles.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Carrillo's successful featherweight Muay Thai debut, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Where does Nico Carrillo stand in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division?

Nico Carrillo was not added to the ONE featherweight Muay Thai rankings, with Sittichai dropping to number five. Yet, the Scottish striker is undoubtedly in the mix for the division's title picture.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Carrillo could be matched up for an explosive bout against number three-ranked Jo Nattawut, number four-ranked Shadow, number two-ranked Bampara Kouyate, or number one-ranked Superbon.

Depending on who he fights, 'King of the North' could be one win away from challenging featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai.

Before moving to featherweight, Carrillo made a name for himself at bantamweight, establishing a 4-1 record, all wins by knockout.

Watch Carrillo's knockout against Sitthichai below:

