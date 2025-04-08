Nico Carrillo calls his redemption win over Sitthichai “one of the most beautiful poetic parts” of his career

Nico Carrillo knew his stunning victory over Sitthichai felt more rewarding after he suffered through the doldrums from his previous fight.

The Scottish knockout monster was desperate for a win and fulfilled his wish when he knocked out Sitthichai in their featherweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 30 this weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Carrillo reflected on his victory over Sitthichai and what it meant to return to the winners' circle after his heartbreaking defeat to Nabil Anane earlier in the year.

Nico Carrillo posted:

"In order to get that good, sometimes we must suffer first. One of the most beautiful, poetic parts of life."

Carrillo was a perfect 4-0 in his first four fights in ONE Championship after snatching the souls of Furkan Krabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

That run came to a heartbreaking end when Carrillo suffered a stunning first-round TKO loss against Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January.

Carrillo has often talked about the negative mental space he was in when he lost to Anane, and he needed to shake off the miasma in his psyche to rediscover his terrifying magic.

Three months after that disappointing episode, Carrillo was back in his marauding form when he returned to the featherweight division to take on Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30.

Carrillo was a calculated hunter during the fight and employed a methodical yet powerful approach against the Thai legend.

Using his elbows to deal significant damage upstairs, Nico Carrillo changed his levels and blasted Sitthichai with a crushing hook to the body to score his first knockdown in the second round.

Carrillo knew Sitthichai's midsection was compromised, and he launched another hook to the liver ultimately ending the match 2:20 into the second.

Nico Carrillo glad to receive vindication in his win over Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo couldn't have asked for a better start to his redemption arc.

'King of the North' returned to form when he knocked out Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai matchup, and it was a win he reveled in following his earlier defeat to Nabil Anane.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 30, Carrillo said:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I’m back in the winning column, I’m just totally at peace with myself, and life can resume for me."

