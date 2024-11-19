Nico Carrillo admits it didn't take him long to adjust to bantamweight limit after ONE debut: "A piece of cake"

In four fights under the ONE Championship banner, Nico Carrillo has made an incredible impact in the bantamweight division.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the Scottish contender has been the size and power advantage that he holds over most of his opponents.

In all four of his wins, 'King of the North' has been able to find the finish thanks to his physical prowess and ability to find the final blow when he has his competitors hurt.

Though his biggest wins have all come at bantamweight with knockouts over the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex and Nong-O, his debut came at the weight class above.

Trending

At ONE Friday Fights 13 in April last year, he made the walk at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the first time and stopped Furkan Karabag in the third and final round at featherweight.

Carrillo spoke about this and his decision to move down to bantamweight after this fight during a recent appearance on the Leather'd Podcast:

"The first fight I'm going to fight at the higher weight class just to be sure. So once I got to Bangkok and I done the weigh-ins and I understood behind the scenes and how it all worked, I was like a piece of cake. I can go back down and fight, too, no problem."

Check out Nico Carrillo's full interview below:

Nico Carrillo's size and power make him so dangerous

Though you cannot afford to underestimate his technical skill, the size and power of Nico Carrillo make him such a huge threat in this weight class.

Despite this, as he stated during his podcast appearance, hitting bantamweight doesn't appear to physically drain him even if he could easily fight at featherweight if he wanted to.

This makes his next outing at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 so interesting as he takes on the best in the world in Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback