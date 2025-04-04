Nico Carrillo aims to clean up his "messy" style for featherweight debut against Sitthichai: "I've not been going crazy"

Upcoming featherweight Muay Thai debutant Nico Carrillo has promised to be a more refined and disciplined fighter in his upcoming match against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carrillo wants to change the narrative of his fighting style to be more polished and technical, as he admitted that he previously fought more chaotically. The Scottish striking sensation elaborated on this during his pre-fight interview with Nick Atkin, saying:

"Yeah, let's see. Actually, this camp I've not been going crazy with my hands. The reason being is I actually try to tidy everything up. So I've actually been now not to say if I go into the fight and that opportunity presents itself, I will unleash hell, but I have been kinda reigning back on the punches and the kicks. I know that I can be messy sometimes. I am aware of that. I know I'm not the most beautiful technical fighter to watch."

Watch Nico Carrillo's interview here:

The former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger wants to send shockwaves throughout the featherweight Muay Thai division with a win against the decorated Thai contender.

Nico Carrillo talks about the possibility of competing in MMA

'King of the North' is not shutting the door on the possibility of fighting under MMA rules but first needs to accomplish his goal of winning a world title in Muay Thai before seriously talking about this potential crossover to mixed martial arts.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative revealed this during his recent interview with Bloody Elbow:

"I won't be fully satisfied until I've done everything in Muay Thai. But after that, I'd look at it to see what my options are. But I one hundred percent won't say no."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

