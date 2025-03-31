Nico Carrillo aims to take 'one step at a time' on his way to Superbon's featherweight kickboxing crown

Former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Nico Carrillo dreams big in his new quest in the featherweight division, as he aims to capture the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

But Carrillo doesn't want to skip the process and bypass any other contender. Instead, he wants to slowly but surely climb up the rankings and earn the shot for the championship.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Scottish striking star plotted his path toward a world title shot, as he stated:

"I think a fight with Bampara Kouyate next or Shadow [Singha Mawynn], or Superbon would be next if I can beat Sitthichai. But I'm not looking ahead. This is a new me. It's one step at a time."

'King of the North' is fresh off a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Nabil Anane in January 2025 at ONE 170, but wants to quickly bounce back and return to the win column.

Currently, he is ready to make his featherweight Muay Thai debut on April 5 against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 30 card. The event will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nico Carrillo says that loss to Nabil Anane was a reality check for him

As much pain as he endured for that loss to the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative said that the setback he sustained from Anane was the hard reality of the fight game.

According to him, it was a reminder that anything can happen in this sport, as he told ONE Championship in an interview:

"The one thing I wanted to do in life at that point was turn the clocks back and I knew I couldn't. It broke my heart. I've never been as heartbroken as I was that night. I'd have taken a family member dying much easier than I took that defeat, but it's now a reminder of what can happen in this game."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

