Nico Carrillo determined to prove his loss to Nabil Anane “was a one-off” ahead of ONE Fight Night 30 duel vs. Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo is hell-bent on redeeming himself following his defeat to Nabil Anane, and he has that chance when he takes on one of the greatest fighters in Muay Thai history.

The Scottish knockout machine will face off against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight Muay Thai clash at the loaded ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo said he plans to use the lessons he learned from his defeat to Anane in his featherweight return against Sitthichai.

He added that his defeat to the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was a "one-off" and that a loss won't blot his ONE Championship record for a second time.

Nico Carrillo said:

"I’ve put the lessons of loss into practice. I’m ready to show the world it was a one-off. As a result, I’ve actually gone back to try and master Muay Thai and not just knock people’s heads off with my boxing."

Carrillo was on a rampage the moment he arrived in ONE Championship in April 2023.

Starting his promotional run at featherweight, the 26-year-old ran through Furkan Karabag with a third-round stoppage to get his account rolling.

Carrillo then embarked on a four-fight winning streak to earn his shot at gold, but then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 pulled out of their scheduled fight at ONE 170 due to injury.

Anane eventually took Superlek's place and faced Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Carrillo's momentum met its demise at ONE 170 when Anane took the interim gold via first-round technical knockout.

'King of the North' now looks to erase that bitter memory the next time he steps between the ropes.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nico Carrillo has nothing but utmost respect for Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo knows he'll be facing a tough test against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo admitted that he holds the Thai superstar in utmost respect ahead of their possible slugfest in Bangkok.

Nico Carrillo said:

"His IQ is great. He’s a complete striker, who always throws punches in bunches. He’s so good. I can’t knock him. He’s an eight-time world champion. I don’t have a bad word to say about him."

Sitthichai is one of the most decorated Thai fighters of all time, having won multiple world titles for Lumpinee Stadium, Kunlun, and Glory.

