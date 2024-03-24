Nico Carrillo questions Jonathan Haggerty's desire to challenge for MMA belt

Scottish Muay Thai sensation and current first-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo is growing more and more impatient, waiting to get his shot at the gold.

Carrillo has called out reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for a crack at his Muay Thai gold on multiple occasions, and he's been waiting for the fight to come to fruition.

However, Haggerty may have other plans in mind. The 27-year-old English champ-champ has recently expressed his desire to transition to mixed martial arts, so he can challenge rival 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Haggerty's ambition to become a three-sport world champion is certainly admirable. But if it were up to Nico Carrillo, 'The General' would have no business in MMA.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo blasted Haggerty's attempted move to MMA.

'The King of the North' said:

"The only fight people want to see [is me vs. Haggerty.] Muay Thai fans don't want to see their champion Jonathan Haggerty fighting an MMA fight. They don't."

Haggerty moving to MMA is certainly an interesting proposition, no matter what Carrillo says. But 'The King of the North' is also right in saying fans want to see the two of them finally battle it out in the ring.

There's no denying it's one of the biggest fights to make in Muay Thai right now.

Nico Carrillo says Jonathan Haggerty is trying to avoid a fight at all costs: "He's trying his hardest not to say my name"

'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo has gone as far as saying that 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is afraid of him and is ducking the Scottish fighter.

Carrillo told SCMP MMA:

"Him calling out Andrade and stuff. He's trying his hardest not to say my name. [He's like saying] 'I'm going to speak about everybody else so that they do not let me fight Nico'. But I'm no.1 so I will be next."