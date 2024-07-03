Nico Carrillo says Jonathan Haggerty has virtually no advantages over Superlek

First-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of the United Kingdom has a vested interest in the upcoming bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty.

The 25-year-old Scottish sensation believes he should be next in line to face the winner and get his world title shot.

That being said, 'King of the North' has an idea in his mind on who is going to win this highly anticipated matchup.

He told ONE Championship:

"I think Superlek wins. I think the only thing Haggerty has over Superlek is size. But saying that, Haggerty isn’t even that big a bantamweight anyway. Maybe size and power, because Superlek isn’t even trying to bulk up for that fight because he’s fighting in June. He’s just taking the fight at the weight. Haggerty may have a power advantage over him, but that’s pretty much it in my opinion."

Superlek is set to challenge Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

But before Superlek and Haggerty lock horns in the U.S., Carrillo will need to defend his no.1 ranking in the division against a legit threat.

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo to face Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video

No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is set to lock horns against no.4-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. It airs July 5th in U.S. primetime beginning at 8:00pm ET.

