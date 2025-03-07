  • home icon
Nico Carrillo says MMA icon Georges St-Pierre enjoyed every bit of his Muay Thai clinic in Bangtao: "He absolutely loved it"

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 07, 2025 08:51 GMT
Georges St-Pierre (left) learns Muay Thai from Nico Carrillo [Photo via ONE Championship]
Georges St-Pierre (left) learns Muay Thai from Nico Carrillo. [Photo via ONE Championship]

Earlier this week, Nico Carrillo had the rare opportunity to share his Muay Thai expertise with one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time — Georges St-Pierre. The former two-division UFC world champion is currently in Phuket, Thailand, ahead of an MMA seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA on Saturday, March 8.

Eager to immerse himself in 'the art of eight limbs,' St-Pierre took the chance to sharpen his skills with some Muay Thai training.

Holding pads for 'Rush' was none other than Carrillo, the No. 3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender in ONE Championship.

Speaking to ONE, the Scottish striker revealed that St-Pierre was thoroughly impressed with the session:

"I've been told by his people, and just by the look on his face, that he absolutely loved it. Every time I showed him something, he was saying, 'Oh my god! Wow!' He was amazed by the new school of Muay Thai in this generation."
A longtime admirer of Muay Thai, St-Pierre has a history of integrating its techniques into his training. Notably, during Season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter, he enlisted the help of Jean-Charles Skarbowsky — an unconventional yet highly skilled Muay Thai fighter — to coach his team on the reality television show.

Nico Carrillo looks to kick off the road to redemption in ONE

As for Nico Carrillo, all eyes are on his next move following a tough loss in his quest for gold.

The Scotsman fell to Nabil Anane via knockout in their battle for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 this past January in front of a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In the aftermath, Carrillo announced his decision to move up to featherweight, citing significant struggles in making the bantamweight limit of 145 pounds for his clash with Anane.

Now, as he embarks on a new chapter in his career, fans eagerly await what’s next for 'King of the North.'

Edited by Anurag Mitra
