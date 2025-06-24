Nico Carrillo seeks to evolve in victory or defeat: “It's the only way to grow as a person”

Scottish striking machine Nico Carrillo has embraced a philosophical approach to competition that extends far beyond the confines of martial arts, viewing every experience as an opportunity for personal development regardless of the outcome.

The ONE Championship star, who represents Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy, believes that true growth requires accepting both triumph and adversity as an essential component of evolution.

"Change has to happen. It's the only way to grow as a person," the 26-year-old told Conor Malone during an in-studio appearance on his podcast.

"In victory or defeat. It doesn't matter what you do. It can be in fighting, in work, in relationships - you are going to fail at things in life."

Nico Carrillo is speaking from his own experience, of course. 'King of the North's mental transformation has played a key role in his recent career trajectory after world title heartbreak at the start of 2025.

The Glaswegian fighter went on a hellish run of four back-to-back knockouts against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex to earn his shot at 26 pounds of gold at ONE 170 this past January.

However, his unbeaten run came to a halt during his ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title contest against Nabil Anane. The Thai-Algerian scored a trio of knockdowns inside the very first round at the 2:35 mark of their contest.

Rather than viewing defeat as a setback to overcome, Nico Carrillo has reframed it as a necessary element of personal development that extends beyond competitive sports.

"It's through failing that you learn, and when you learn, that's when you grow," he continued in the same interview, adding: "And that's what makes everything much better after that."

'King of the North' moved up to the featherweight Muay Thai division shortly after the defeat, and he kicked things off in the new weight bracket in some fashion at ONE Fight Night 30 in April.

The Scottish powerhouse wrapped up his return with a crushing second-round knockout of multi-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and now finds himself in the No.4-ranked spot of the division.

Defeats, at times, may be a step in the wrong direction. However, in Carrillo's case, it has certainly laid the foundation for his continued ascent to become a global superstar in ONE Championship.

Watch his full interview with Conor Malone here:

Nico Carrillo believes Nabil Anane will join him at featherweight in due time

Though he's not fixated on running it back with Anane, Nico Carrillo thinks it won't be long before the Thai-Algerian scrapper joins him in the elite featherweight bracket.

Anane, 21, is still growing and developing, which will naturally see him add more pounds and height in the years to come. Carrillo, who's undergone this shift over the past few years, reckons a rematch could happen down the road.

"He's grown - he's only 21, so he will come up. And that will need to be a bridge to cross when it comes to it," Nico Carrillo said in the same interview.

For now, the Scotsman will set his radar on fighters sitting above him in the featherweight Muay Thai division in search of Tawanchai's crown.

Anane, meanwhile, hopes to continue his winning run and become the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Fight fans who missed 'King of the North's stunning performance against Sitthichai can watch the fight highlights here:

