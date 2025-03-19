Nabil Anane says he felt Nico Carrillo's pain after violent KO at ONE 170: "I saw his face"

Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane has commended the great sportsmanship that Nico Carrillo showed after his first-round TKO win against him in January at ONE 170, which made him the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Anane recently spoke to the South China Morning Post and also explained the emotion that 'King of the North' felt when he saw his eyes after the fight, as he narrated:

"It's ok, I know how he feels and shared it with him. He has a very good sportsmanship. After the fight, he came up to me and congratulated me. I know what he's feeling, you know? I felt a little bit of pain also when I saw his face. But he's a very very good guy, Nico. I'll be cheering for him next fight."

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

That triumph over the Scottish knockout artist has punched him a championship rematch against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on March 23 at ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Nabil Anane says loss to Superlek in 2023 has helped him grow a lot as a fighter

During the ONE 172 press conference, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative reflected on how his setback against 'The Kicking Machine' in 2023 has helped him improve his game and become a better fighter.

Nabil Anane even thanked Superlek for making him realize the lapses and holes in his game, which he rigorously worked on:

"So the first day when I fought him, it was around two years ago, and I was new, I was new in this game. Since then, I grew up a lot. I learned a lot of things. Thanks to him, he made me learn a good lesson, and I just grew up."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

