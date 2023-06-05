Create

Nieky Holzken to jump on Reddit for Ask Me Anything session

By Vince Richards
Modified Jun 05, 2023 15:17 GMT
Nieky Holzken heads to Reddit for AMA session.
Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken will jump on the popular online community Reddit to have a personal Ask Me Anything session ahead of his next bout in ONE Championship.

Holzken will face Arian Sadikovic in a lightweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 Saturday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Before he takes on Sadikovic in a pivotal outing, the 39-year-old will first get into a virtual back-and-forth with his fans at r/MMA.

Holzken announced on his Instagram account that the AMA session will be on June 7 at 9 am Bangkok time, or June 6, 10 pm Eastern Time in the United States.

“I’m on R/MMA AMA Wednesday June 7 @9AM Bangkok U/WeAreONEchampionship,” posted Holzken.

This wouldn’t be the first time that ONE Championship has had an AMA session with one of its athletes on Reddit ahead of a major fight card.

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, Sage Northcutt, Stamp Fairtex, Aung La N Sang, and the Ruotolo Brothers Kade and Tye all jumped on Reddit ahead of ONE Fight Night 10.

As for Holzken, the four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion is headed to an all-important match against Sadikovic in Bangkok.

Holzken can push his ONE Championship run to five wins if he can fend off Sadikovic, a former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title contender, in the Thai capital.

The winner of two of his previous three fights, Holzken is a certified finisher with three of his four wins ending in a knockout.

ONE Fight Night 11, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

