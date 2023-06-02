Nieky Holzken looking sharp more than a week before ONE Fight Night 11

Former Glory Welterweight world champion Nieky Holzken is doing his due diligence before he faces Arian Sadikovic in Bangkok on June 9.

The 39-year-old veteran is eager to get back into the running for a kickboxing world title following a devastating Muay Thai loss to Sinsamut Klinmee in March 2022.

Fighting again in 10-ounce gloves, Holzken believes he’s got what it takes to prove he belongs among ONE Championship’s elite.

This week, ‘The Natural’ was praised for his dedication and work ethic inside the gym after sharing an Instagram reel of his latest sparring session. In the caption, he wrote:

“Ready for whatever, see you 9th of June. ⏳”

Fans all around the world expressed their support online, with Gokhan Saki, a former Glory light heavyweight world champion, leading the chants.

Instagram Posts

Nieky Holzken’s amazing kickboxing career began at the age of 10, and his determination to become an accomplished martial artist has propelled him to the top in Europe and across the world.

Picking up multiple belts along the way, Holzken’s dream is to add the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title to his collection. He’s enthralled fans for years with his fast-paced fighting style, technical prowess, and knockout power.

Some of his most memorable performances have been against major giants of the sport, including retired kickboxing veteran John Wayne Parr and four-time caged Muay Thai world champion Elliot Compton. Beating them by way of knockouts has positioned Holzken as one of the finest strikers of his generation.

Catch Holzken in action again at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, which airs live on Friday, June 9, in all of Canada and the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes