Nieky Holzken on Regian Eersel’s dominance: “There comes a day that's he's going to be defeated” 

Nieky Holzken believes all good things come to an end eventually, including Regian Eersel’s unbeaten streak inside the circle.

The ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has been untouchable in nine fights under the ONE banner, with two of those victories coming at Holzken’s expense.

In an interview with the promotion ahead of his first bout of 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11, ‘The Natural’ recalled his two encounters with ‘The Immortal’:

"It was a good fight, a close fight one. And my hat's off to Eersel to come back after the knee was good. He's a good champion.”

Holzken, of course, had the opportunity to become the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion at ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019.

Eersel, though, denied his claim, taking home a close unanimous decision victory. The Dutch compatriots met for a second time at ONE: Dawn of Valor, where Eersel got his hand raised anew, leaving with a more decisive victory after five rounds.

Rewatch the full fight below:

The Sityodtong Amsterdam product has been a terror in the all-striking divisions, amassing a combined 9-0 slate in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Moreover, Eersel has not tasted defeat since 2016 and is on a ridiculous 21-fight winning streak.

However, as far as Holzken is concerned, the 30-year-old’s invincibility won’t go on forever, adding:

“He has some good fights and good wins in a row. [For a] long time, he has been undefeated, but there comes a day that's he's going to be defeated."

Meanwhile, both Holzken and Eersel will be in action on June 9, albeit against different opponents.

At ONE Fight Night 11, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Holzken will look to return to the win column against former world title challenger Arian Sadikovic.

Eersel will also seek to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai throne against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

The entire 10-fight card will air live in US primetime and stream free for Prime Video members in North America.

