Nieky Holzken reveals why he didn’t jump to boxing in his younger years

Nieky Holzken discussed his decision not to compete in professional boxing when he was younger.

There was once a time when Holzken considered a full-time transition from kickboxing to professional boxing. The world will never know what would’ve happened if he decided not to continue his path as a legendary kickboxer.

On June 9, Holzken will compete in his sixth kickboxing fight with ONE Championship. The 39-year-old helped promote ONE Fight Night 11 by participating in an Ask Me Anything session. During the Q&A on Reddit, ‘The Natural’ was asked about professional boxing by a fan:

“On multiple occassions you've expressed that you wanted to become a boxer instead. If you could go back to the start of your training days, would you focus on boxing? still go with kickboxing or perhaps see what MMA would have brought you?”

Nieky Holzken responded by saying:

“I dont now i like boxing but the money the offered me was not good and i mak more money that time with kickboxing”

Nieky Holzken has been matched up against Arian Sadikovic, who holds a promotional record of 1-1. Holzken hopes to take out Sadikovic and prove that there’s plenty of gas left in the tank. ‘The Natural’ and ‘Game Over’ have suffered losses to ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel, so they must prove they deserve another world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championships fights can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

