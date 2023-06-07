Nieky Holzken says injuries might have prevented him from jumping into MMA

Multiple-time kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken would have made the jump to mixed martial arts some years back if not for injuries.

‘The Natural’ shared this when a fan asked about it in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship.

The fan wrote:

“Were you ever tempted to make the transition to MMA, seeing the success of various strikers like Shevchenko, Wonderboy and Holly Holm? I imagine the potential prize money and viewership would be greater – a high-risk, high-reward venture.”

To which Nieky Holzken answered:

"I trained for 2 years but too many injuries for my fights with kickboxing that time.”

While he stayed in kickboxing, it proved to be a successful venture just the same for the now-39-year-old legend as he got to vie for the ONE lightweight kickboxing gold twice and he is still one of the top fighters in the division.

Nieky Holzken looks to fortify his standing further when he returns to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will go up against Arian Sadikovic of Germany in a featured lightweight kickboxing clash, part of a 10-fight offering that will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nieky Holzken will be back in familiar terrain after making a foray in a short-notice Muay Thai contest last time around where he lost by knockout.

Waiting for him at ONE Fight Night 11 is Arian Sadikovic, who is coming off an unsuccessful bid for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against reigning champion Regian Eersel in April last year.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

