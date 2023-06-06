Nieky Holzken proud to have given Regian Eersel ‘the hardest round of his career’

Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken tried to seize the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title from reigning champion Regian Eersel when they last met and fell short. He, however, took home some pride after making the division king work hard in his first title defense.

The two top fighters met in a title rematch for the lightweight kickboxing gold in October 2019. It came five months after they first collided for the inaugural world title which Eersel won by unanimous decision.

In the rematch, Nieky Holzken encountered early trouble after he was knocked down with a knee in the opening round. As the fight progressed, however, he got his bearings back, even going on a ferocious finish to try to swing the match in his favor.

Unfortunately for ‘The Natural,’ the judges awarded the unanimous decision victory to the reigning champion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his return to action later this week, Nieky Holzken shared his thoughts on what went down in his last fight with Eersel.

The 39-year-old Team Holzken Helmon affiliate said:

“He knocked me down with a knee, and I came back in the last round. He also said in the interview that it was the hardest round of his career. It was before the Sadikovic fight because that was also a very tough fight for him. It didn't fall my way.”

Despite falling to Eersel twice in as many matches, Nieky Holzken is still eyeing another shot at the lightweight kickboxing world title.

He will try to build momentum for his push, beginning at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video which will take place on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

‘The Natural’ will take on Arian Sadikovic of Germany, who himself is coming off a failed bid to take the division world title from Eersel in his last fight.

Nieky Holzken was last in action in March last year, losing to Sinsamut Klinmee by way of knockout in the second round in a short-notice Muay Thai showdown.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes