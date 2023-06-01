Nieky Holzken excited to trade bombs with Arian Sadikovic: “I like this guy and his kind of style”

At ONE Fight Night 11, veteran kickboxing Nieky Holzken will make his long-anticipated return to the circle.

After suffering a defeat to Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X over a year ago, the Dutchman has not had the opportunity to compete and put the loss behind him.

In October last year, an injury forced him to pull out of his fight with Islam Murtazaev on just four days' notice, but now he is back fully fit and ready to compete.

On June 9, he will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to face former lightweight kickboxing title challenger Arian Sadikovic. At this stage in his career, the 39-year-old Holzken has nothing left to prove, but that doesn’t stop him from wanting to compete and constantly test himself.

Despite having over 100 fights in his career, Holzken still feels fresh and ready to go some more, training as hard as ever and competing at a high level.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Natural’ spoke about his impressions of his next opponent and how he expects their styles to clash:

"I've seen him compete around on different shows and a few times now in ONE. I like this guy and his kind of style. He comes forward a lot. and I'm sharp with my boxing also."

Nieky Holzken will look to secure his first win inside the circle since he defeated John Wayne Parr over two years ago.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and for free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes