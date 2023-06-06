Nieky Holzken shows big respect to John Wayne Parr after their bout

ONE Championship shared a throwback video of Nieky Holzken being respectful after defeating John Wayne Parr.

After five ONE Championship kickboxing bouts, Holzken transitioned to the lightweight Muay Thai division. In April 2021, he competed in his new division for the first time against Wayne Parr at ONE on TNT III. ‘The Natural’ delivered an impressive performance and secured a second-round knockout.

Once Parr recovered from the devastating head kick, Holzken greeted him respectfully and offered him a drink. ONE recently re-surfaced the humble video on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Respect through and through 🙏 Can the Dutch kickboxing legend outstrike Arian Sadikovic on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? @niekyholzken”

In March 2022, Nieky Holzken returned for his second lightweight Muay Thai bout under the ONE banner. ‘The Natural’ was matched up against former world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee, which didn’t go as planned for the former Glory kickboxing world champion. In the second round, Klinmee secured a knockout and ended Holzken’s momentum.

On June 9, Holzken looks to get back on track by returning to the lightweight kickboxing division at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The 39-year-old will take on Arian Sadikovic, who holds a promotional kickboxing record of 1-1, including a loss against two-sport world champion Regian Eersel last time out.

Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadikovic goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world championship bouts can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes