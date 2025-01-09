“Night night” - Fans marvel at the pure power Freddie Haggerty unleashed against Dankalong in Bangkok duel

Rising British striker Freddie Haggerty has had a dream start to his ONE Championship journey, winning all of his three matches to date with his knockout power.

It all started in his promotional debut in January last year at ONE Friday Fights 49 in Bangkok, Thailand, where he scored a KO win in the second round over Dankalong Sor Dechapan with a nifty combination of punches that instantly sent his opponent to the canvas lights out.

ONE Championship recently revisited the impressive finish fashioned by Haggerty with a video post on its official Instagram profile for fight fans to relive.

Check out the post below:

Fans shared their thoughts on the performance of Haggerty and their impression of him as a fighter in the comments section. Below are what some of them wrote.

"Gawt dayum. Night night🔥," one fan moved to highlight.

Sent to sleep-ville

"He took the kick in order to land the shot," another shared while giving props to Haggerty's setup of the finish.

Below are screenshots of what others had to say.

Well done, Freddie.

Freddie Haggerty followed up on his KO win over Dankalong with two more knockout victories over Kaichon Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang and Kaoklai Chor Hapayak in July and December, respectively.

The IG post of ONE was in line with the 20-year-old Englishman's scheduled next match on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, where he will go up against ONE-debuting Jordan Estupinan of Colombia in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Jonathan Haggerty high on younger brother Freddie Haggerty's potential

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is high on the potential of younger brother Freddie Haggerty and believes the latter can achieve the same success he has had in ONE Championship.

'The General' spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post last year as Freddie got his ONE journey going. He shared that it brings him joy to see his younger brother live his own martial arts dream, and he is on the right track to succeed.

He said:

"I'm so happy he's got what he's wanted, you know, for his whole life. He's grown up watching me get to the top and now is his time, you know? I'm very grateful I've been able to do what what I've had to do to motivate him and push him."

Jonathan Haggerty is not only giving words of encouragement to Freddie Haggerty, but he also helps in overseeing his development and, whenever possible, is in his corner during his fights.

