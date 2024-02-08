‘College boy’ Freddie Haggerty in no rush to become a world champion like brother Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship rising star Freddie Haggerty is destined to follow in his older brother’s footsteps, but the 19-year-old English lightning bolt says he is in no rush to become a world champion.

Freddie Haggerty is younger brother to reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. The younger sibling recently made his ONE Friday Fights debut last January 26th, where he defeated Dankalong Sor Dechapan via impressive second-round knockout while showing shades of his older brother’s ferocious fighting style.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Freddie Haggerty laid out his plans early in his career.

The 19-year-old said:

“For now, I'm staying at strawweight working my way up. I'm in no rush. I want them belts and then I'll come up [in weight]. But I've got college [classes] on Monday. It’s crazy.”

Freddie Haggerty to support Jonathan Haggerty in Bangkok against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Freddie Haggerty will no doubt be watching ringside when his older brother Jonathan Haggerty defends the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against no.4-ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

‘The General’ puts his gold on the line against Lobo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on February 16th.

Jonathan Haggerty is one of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers in the world today, and Freddie Haggerty is quickly beginning to follow in his footsteps.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.