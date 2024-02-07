Freddie Haggerty says pressure to follow world champion brother Jonathan Haggerty’s footsteps makes him "a lot more dangerous"

Freddie Haggerty is using the pressure of being brother to double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty as added motivation to be the best martial artist he can be. That, he said, only makes him a dangerous fighter.

The younger Haggerty joined ‘The General’ in ONE Championship after he made his promotional debut last month at ONE Friday Fights 49. It was a winning debut for him, as he knocked out Thai Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second-round of their strawweight Muay Thai match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Freddie said he recognizes that he has a high standard to live up to, being the brother of reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

However, he is undeterred by it and instead further motivated to show what he is capable of, saying:

“There’s always going to be pressure being Jonathan’s little brother. There are such big expectations, but I don’t mind a bit of pressure. It makes me work harder because I’ve got a lot more to prove than other people, which makes me a lot more dangerous."

Freddie Haggerty confident brother Jonathan Haggerty will successfully defend world title

Just as he carves his path in ONE Championship, Freddie Haggerty remains steadfast in supporting his elder brother Jonathan Haggerty as a world champion. And he believes ‘The General’ will make it a successful first defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai gold later this month.

The 26-year-old world champion will stake his world title at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand, against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Freddie Haggerty shared his take on the title clash of his brother, highlighting how the reigning champion will dominate his opponent.

He said:

“My prediction for John and Felipe Lobo is John, 100 percent. I’ve got so much belief in John. No matter with whom he fights. I think it's going to be a demolition job. I just don't think Lobo’s got much for John. I think he's very one-dimensional. I think he’s going to get him done nice and early.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty became ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April last year by knocking out former longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama in the opening round.

He followed it up by winning a second world title and becoming a two-sport world champion in November, with another KO win in the second round over MMA king Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Lobo, meanwhile, is making another go at the Muay Thai title belt after falling short in his first attempt in March 2022 against former champion Nong-O.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs Lobo will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.