Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty sees greatness in the future of his younger sibling, Freddie Haggerty.

The 19-year-old phenom recently joined his superstar brother along the ranks of ONE’s prestigious athletes by signing with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

While the unproven Freddie is still green behind the ears, ‘The General’ raved about his high-celling and prodigious talent at such a young age.

As far as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is concerned, Freddie Haggerty could have his own 26 pounds of gold in the coming years.

Jonathan Haggerty told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“He’s probably one of the best in the roster, in all honesty, technique-wise and with his power. He’s a Mini-Me. He needs a little bit more experience, but then who knows? He will definitely hold the ONE world title, for sure.”

While ‘The General’s' views seem biased given his relationship with the young star, it’s not hard to agree with his initial assessment.

Freddie Haggerty, after all, made a tremendous first impression with his remarkable performance in his ONE debut. The English stud proved his hype train is real against Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 49 last month.

Freddie Haggerty showed glimpses of just how sensational he can be by viciously knocking out the Thai in round 2.

Freddie Haggerty predicts a KO win for Jonathan Haggerty over Felipe Lobo

In his own interview with the South China Morning Post, Freddie Haggerty recently shared his two cents on the upcoming ONE Fight Night 19 main event.

On February 16, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Jonathan Haggerty will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown for the first time against Felipe Lobo.

According to the 19-year-old, Lobo will suffer the same fate as Haggerty’s last two opponents, Fabricio Andrade and Nong-O Hama:

“I see him getting it done with a punch, a nice solid punch, a big left hook cleaning them out, maybe around round two or three.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America