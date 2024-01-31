Freddie Haggerty predicts brother and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty will finish Felipe Lobo with ‘a big left hook’

ONE Championship newcomer Freddie Haggerty knows fully the capabilities of his double ONE world champion brother Jonathan and expects ‘The General’ to finish and successfully defend his bantamweight Muay Thai title against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo in their clash next month.

Haggerty will take on ‘The Demolition Man’ in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on Feb. 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to the the South China Morning Post, Freddie Haggerty shared that he sees his brother beating Lobo in their title clash inside the distance, specifically by way of a solid left hook.

The 19-year-old fighter said:

“I see him getting it done with a punch, a nice solid punch, a big left hook cleaning them out, maybe around round two or three.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty became ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April by knocking out longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama in the first round of their title clash.

He followed it by claiming the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt with a second-round KO of Fabricio Andrade back in November to become a two-sport world champion.

Meanwhile, Freddie Haggerty won in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 49 on Jan. 26 by knocking out Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round of their strawweight Muay Thai match.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty happy to see brother Freddie Haggerty join him in ONE Championship

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is happy to see his brother Freddie live his martial arts dreams in ONE Championship.

His older brother was in his corner in his maiden outing and witnessed him battle adversity, including being dropped by his Thai opponent late in the first round, on his way to the impressive victory.

Asked for his thoughts on Freddie’s performance during the in-ring interview, Haggerty said that he could not be prouder of what his brother did, just as he said he is expecting great things from him moving forward.

He said:

“It was nerve-wracking. It was worse than being in there cause when I’m in there, I’m in control, and I had no control. I just let him do his magic, and he’s destined for this, you know. He’s going to be great.”

Like Jonathan Haggerty, Freddie sharpens his skills with Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground.