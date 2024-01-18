“A great little story” – Liam Harrison hopes to see Freddie make it big alongside brother and two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

Liam Harrison hopes to see Jonathan Haggerty’s little brother make it big inside the Circle someday.

Freddie Haggerty, the 18-year-old sibling of reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, will make his promotional debut as part of the promotion’s weekly Friday Fights series inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Training alongside his brother on Koh Samui, the younger Haggerty will have some big shoes to fill when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for a clash with a yet-unnamed opponent on January 26 at ONE Friday Fights 49.

Speaking about the young gun’s highly anticipated debut, fellow Brit and beloved striking sensation Liam Harrison hopes he can one day share the Circle with the teen phenom.

“He's very good. I've only seen a few of his fights as a youngster but he's entertaining to watch, similar style to John [Haggerty]. He's a lovely kid as well, really nice kid,” Liam Harrison said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

“So I hope he does really well and it'll be a great little story if he can have a little run-in at ONE Championship alongside his brother and stuff like that. That'll be pretty cool especially for the UK, to have two brothers both doing it. That’ll be a good story that.”

Freddie Haggerty ready to make a statement in ONE debut

Like his brother, Freddie Haggerty plans on claiming ONE Championship gold, but he knows that to do so, he will have to work his way up the rankings. A long and laborious journey that begins at ONE Friday Fights 49.

“My goals with ONE are and always will be to win those belts, but as of right now I’m just focused on this fight and building my way up,” Haggerty told SCMP MMA. “I’m young, I’m not in a rush, I wanna enjoy the ride.”

Just a few short weeks after Freddie Haggerty makes his premiere appearance for the promotion, Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title on the line against Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner on February 16.

‘The General’ rides into his latest title tilt riding a five-fight win streak that includes back-to-back knockouts of Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.