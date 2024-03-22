Nike accused of "hating the English" by Tristan Tate - "What weird colours will you be changing their flags?"

Tristan Tate recently took to X to express his displeasure over the English football team's new kits, which were designed for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

Famed apparel and athletic wear company, Nike, who are known to come up with unique designs and colorways, recently took to social media to share the kits they had designed for the English national team.

Tristan Tate then took to X and wrote:

"Hello @Nike I understand you also make the national football kits for Qatar, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, Croatia, Netherlands, South Korea, Canada, Portugal and the USA. What weird colours will you be changing their flags? Or do you uniquely hate the English. Losers."

While it's unclear which kit Tate is specifically referring to, signs do indicate that he is speaking about the England National Team's new away kit.

The home kit features standard, traditional colours of white, blue and red, along with the three lions crest. The away kit, however, opts for a totally different and somewhat modern colorway, as pictured in the tweet above.

These "graphic side panels," as Nike calls them, feature colours that aren't typically associated with England, and have rarely been seen on the national team's kits in the past.

Tristan Tate details how he knows what's happening "behind the scenes" in a new tweet

Apart from his scathing attack on Nike and the design of the England national team's new kit, the younger Tate brother also took to X to reveal how exactly he stays up-to-date on things, and how he is privy to information that the general public isn't. He wrote:

"If a good friend of mine is dragged into a police station, screamed at and threatened to “say they’re my victim or else” who’s the first person they call when they get out? Me of course. They’re concerned. This is how I know what’s happening behind the scenes. It’s truly scary."

At first glance, it isn't clear if Tate is speaking about a particular situation. However, he took to the comments section of the tweet to detail a number of situations he was requested to address. In one such comment, he wrote:

"When my shoulder used to hurt prior to surgery I had a home yoga instructor mon-thurs. She’s still a close friend to this day. She was dragged into the station and grilled, told to sign papers that she’s a “victim” or else. She didn’t, but she still might be on the “victim” list in the new investigation. Just like the girls in file #1 who were named victims just for knowing me. More of inside information coming."

He goes on to detail a number of different situations in the comments section of the tweet.

