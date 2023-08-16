Nina Agdal's past comments about her “strong gag reflex” triggers laugh riot on Twitter after Dillon Danis shares video

Dillon Danis took to X to post an old clip of an interview that Nina Agdal did. In the clip, the Danish supermodel, who is engaged to Logan Paul, Danis' next opponent, said:

"My gag reflex is pretty strong. Yeah, I have to say it will take a lot."

Dillon Danis re-posted the clip of Nina Agdal with the simple caption:

"Interesting"

Expand Tweet

While the context of the quote isn't exactly clear, the sexual innuendo most definitely is, and fans took note of Nina Agdal's words almost immediately. They then flooded the post to react.

One user, @votefloridaman said:

"Dillon a straight menace. KEEP IT COMING!"

Expand Tweet

User @KeithSmiling started a poll, asking fans who was winning the battle of words. Alongside the poll, they said:

"Dillon winning the :poo emoji: talking so far?"

Expand Tweet

As of the time of writing, a whopping 61.5% of fans sided with Danis. User @_Cheffa added:

"He took a day off and came back loaded with ammo"

Expand Tweet

User @skylealbert gave Danis props for making the build-up to the fight even more entertaining. They said:

"F******k! I can only imagine the chaos in Logan's camp/life right now. Thank you, Dillon, for providing excellent entertainment."

Expand Tweet

@Drezinhos went as far as posting a picture in which Logan Paul looked to be on the verge of tears, alongside the caption:

"Logan seeing pictures of his wife on his timeline everyday with another guy"

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul responds to comments and pictures of Nina Agdal, challenges McGregor to million dollar bet

While Dillon Danis has been relentless in posting pictures of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancee, with other men, Paul has retorted by challenging Conor McGregor to a bet.

Conor McGregor previously stated that he will be training Danis in lead up to the bout, and that he 'guarantees' that Danis will win. Paul responded, saying:

"If you're so confident in your boy. I'd bet Dillon, but he's a broke b***h. I got 1 million dollars that says I beat your boy October 14th. Come on bro, come on, I know you caked up. Let's see how confident you are. Imagine how much coke you can buy you f**king drug addict."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet