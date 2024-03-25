Nina-Marie Daniele defends Laura Sanko after ex-fighter trashes her commentary skills in deleted tweets

UFC commentator Laura Sanko recently found herself the target of online criticism after former UFC lightweight Jamie Varner took aim at her commentary skills in a since-deleted tweet.

Varner expressed his disapproval on X, stating that Sanko's commentary was "ruining the fights" and suggesting the role should be filled by former fighters. He further criticized Sanko's knowledge of the sport and her on-air demeanor.

The comments sparked immediate backlash from fans and fighters alike, who voiced their support for Sanko.

Sanko herself responded directly to Varner, referencing a time they had both competed on the same fight card in 2011:

"@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you."

MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele emerged as a strong advocate for Sanko. On X, Daniele passionately defended Sanko's qualifications, citing her background as a former Invicta FC fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt.

“Hating on Laura Sanko is wild to me! Not only is she extremely knowledgeable in MMA but fighters themselves say how incredible she is behind the desk! How can anyone say she doesn’t know the sport when she is a former Invicta MMA fighter and holds a brown belt in jiujitsu. Laura is a bada**, and we are all so lucky to have her! Keep shining.”

Laura Sanko and Jamie Varner: A look back at their Titan FC 20 bouts

Recent online criticism directed at UFC commentator Laura Sanko by former fighter Jamie Varner sparked curiosity about their respective MMA careers. Both Sanko and Varner competed on the same fight card over a decade ago, prompting a look back at their Titan FC 20 experiences on Sept 23, 2011.

Boasting an amateur MMA record of 4-1, Sanko entered the Titan FC 20 cage for her first professional bout against Kyla Potter. The fight proved to be a successful debut for Sanko, as she secured a first-round submission victory. This win would be her last in professional MMA, as she competed in just two more professional fights before retiring from the sport.

On the other side of the Titan FC 20 spectrum, Varner, a seasoned professional with a then-13-4 record, faced Dakota Cochrane in a 165-pound catchweight matchup. Unfortunately for Varner, the night didn't go according to plan.

Despite his experience, he fell short, losing the fight via unanimous decision. This defeat marked a turning point in Varner's career, as he went on a 4-5 skid in his subsequent fights, ultimately leading to his retirement from professional MMA in December 2014 following a first-round submission loss to Drew Dober in the UFC.