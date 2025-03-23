Nina-Marie Daniele drops two-word reaction after Conor McGregor vows to defy political bid blockade

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is facing opposition from Irish political parties. McGregor vowed to defy the opposition in a recent social media post, which garnered a reaction from MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele.

A recent report from The Irish Mail on Sunday revealed that senior officials from Fine Gael and Fianna Fail hinted that ‘The Notorious’ would not be able to meet the official requirements to run for President of Ireland.

According to Irish law, a presidential candidate must secure the backing of either 20 Oireachtas members or four local councils. The major parties are confident that McGregor does not have the chance to fulfill this requirement.

McGregor shared the front-page image of the report, which featured the headline: "We will stop McGregor's bid for Aras." He vowed to prove them wrong, writing on X:

“No you won’t.”

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

The strong response quickly went viral on X, gaining significant reactions, including one from Daniele, who enthusiastically commented:

“President McGregor 🇮🇪👊.”

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele’s X post below:

In recent times, McGregor criticized the Irish government for illegal immigration and allegedly spending huge amounts of money on unnecessary overseas issues.

As for his MMA career, McGregor has been on a long hiatus from the octagon. He last faced Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264, where he suffered a brutal leg injury in the first round, leading to a doctor stoppage and awarding the victory to the American.

However, the Irish star was scheduled to face his longtime rival Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Just weeks before the highly anticipated bout, he suffered a toe injury, resulting in his withdrawal.

Nina-Marie Daniele reacts as Donald Trump praises Conor McGregor

In an interview with Hot Freestyle, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked about his favorite person from Ireland. He named Conor McGregor and also praised him.

McGregor shared the clip on Instagram, which sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts, including Nina-Marie Daniele. She responded by calling McGregor the future president of Ireland, writing:

“US president with the future President of Ireland 🇮🇪 👊🏼.”

Check out the screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

