Nina-Marie Daniele gets the internet laughing with April Fool's prank on her father: "The mix of disappointment and pride is unmistakable"

Nina-Marie Daniele's April Fool prank on her father has caught the attention of netizens. While some expressed admiration for Marie Daniele's joke, others humorously pointed out her father's disappointed reaction.

Ad

Daniele recently took to X and shared a video of herself pranking her father with water bottles in a straight line from the bathroom, to the corridor, which the UFC content creator jokingly claimed that the water was "coming out of the bathroom". She captioned the post:

''Pranking my dad LOL. Happy April Fools you guys!''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''The mix of disappointment and pride is unmistakable''

Another one stated:

''You Dad joked your Dad! That was awesome watching him realize it.''

Other fans wrote:

''Dad isn't even laughing , he is literally tired of nina drama bullsh*t''

''Dad was like this is so f**king stupid that I'm about to put you out of the house with these bottles of water''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

Daniele has made a reputation for herself in the MMA community with her friendly relationships with fighters and social media presence. Her recent partnership with prominent UFC fighters, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, was appreciated by many.

Ad

As a result, the 36-year-old won the Personality of the Year title at the 2024 MMA Awards, defeating notable names like octagon announcer Bruce Buffer and UFC Hall of Famers Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier.

However, some fans have accused Daniele of being the main reason for fighters' defeats in the octagon, referring to it as the 'Nina Drama curse'. For context, top superstars such as Pereira and Strickland suffered defeat in their respective title fights at UFC 313 and UFC 312 after collaborating with Daniele.

Ad

When Ariel Helwani discussed his meeting with Nina-Marie Daniele

Ariel Helwani was present at the 2024 MMA Awards, held last year at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, and won the MMA Journalist of the Year award.

The 42-year-old, who met Nina-Marie Daniele at the award ceremony, expressed his happiness in a previous episode of his podcast, The Ariel Helwani Show, saying:

Ad

''It really did warm my heart, it really did. The recognition and then most importantly reconnecting with some people I had not seen in quite some time and actually meeting some people for the first time. I got to meet uh Frank's [Warren] favorite MMA personality Nina Drama, who couldn't have been sweeter, couldn't have been nicer. We had a nice chat in the back, I enjoyed that very much.''

Ad

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below (via Jedi Goodman's X post):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.