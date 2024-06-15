Nina-Marie Daniele hails Alex Pereira's activity as a champion following UFC 303 card shake-up: "It’s wild"

MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele has praised Alex Pereira for his activity, following the news that he is set to step up and save the UFC 303 card.

Earlier this week, Dana White confirmed the news that Conor McGregor was injured and out of his headliner June 29 bout against Michael Chandler. The UFC president then announced an entire card shake up, which now includes 'Poatan' stepping into the main event slot to defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka.

The Brazilian won the vacant 205 pound strap when he faced 'Denisa' last November, handing the Czech star his first UFC loss with a TKO win in the second round. Pereira has since defended the belt against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, with Prochazka picking up a win over Aleksandar Rakic on the same night.

Daniele was then spotted in the comments of the above post, praising the Brazilian champion for his activity and stepping up.

Since making his debut in 2021, Alex Pereira is now lined up for his ninth bout in the promotion, five of which include a UFC title on the line.

Daniele wrote:

"It’s wild how active Alex Pereira is as a Champion! CHAMA 🗿👊🏼"

Nina-Marie Daniele responds after fake Helen Yee hate-tweet goes viral

Nina-Marie Daniele recently felt compelled to defend herself after a "photoshopped" tweet went viral before being deleted on X.

The tweet allegedly showed the MMA journalist and YouTuber talking badly about fellow MMA media personality Helen Yee. Before being deleted, the tweet read:

"LOL, you think Helen is more entertaining than Nina? Why is it that nina is the one who got hired by the UFC and the one who is being pushed by them then? Helen had her chance for years and never capitalized. The fans chose Nina."

Daneiele took to her X account and released a video defending herself, stating that she didn't write the tweet and has no issues with Yee. The former model also noted that if looked at closely, the tweet looks clearly photoshopped. She said:

"It's photoshopped. I never wrote this. I never made this tweet. I have no beef with Helen [Yee]. All you have to do is literally zoom in [demonstrates zooming in on tweet]."

